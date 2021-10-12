Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $20.21 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

