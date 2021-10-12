Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.80. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

