Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $22.40 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of argenx worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in argenx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.07. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.04. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

