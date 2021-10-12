Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 318,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,796,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

HUM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.29. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,601. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

