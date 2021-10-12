Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $72.41 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 2.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $72,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Biogen by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.90.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

