Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.