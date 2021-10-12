Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $87.06 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $87,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 26,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,941. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.