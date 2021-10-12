Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,379 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,733. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

