Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12,382.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 137,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $274,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $11.70 on Tuesday, reaching $540.48. 3,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,860. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

