Tekla Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,175. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.