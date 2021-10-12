Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $58.68. 15,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,361. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

