Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Syneos Health worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.19. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,694. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

