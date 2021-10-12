Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 11,741 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of BNTX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.