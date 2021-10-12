Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 14,731 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for about 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Seagen worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 751.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,016,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,597,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,383. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.