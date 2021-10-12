Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 20,407 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.16. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,478. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.