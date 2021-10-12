Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 28,154 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

