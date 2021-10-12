Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 35,553 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $58,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.36. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

