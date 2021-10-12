Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 52,057 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,057 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,306. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

