Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 52,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 60,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,687. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

