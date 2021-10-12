Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.52. 54,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

