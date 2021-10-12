Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,082.13

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,082.13 ($14.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.64). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,246 ($16.28), with a volume of 92,446 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £986.73 million and a PE ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.04.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

