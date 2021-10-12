Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.