TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.