Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,198. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.