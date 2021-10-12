TENT Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, TENT has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market cap of $902,228.74 and approximately $88,764.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00208640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00126366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002179 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

