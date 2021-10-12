TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $127,752.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

