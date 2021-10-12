TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0038

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

