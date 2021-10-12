TerraUSD Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $70.16 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,727,266,035 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

