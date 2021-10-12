Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $160.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

