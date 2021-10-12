The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 4.5%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.94. 26,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,122,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

