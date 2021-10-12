The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NTB opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $41.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
