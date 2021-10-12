The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

