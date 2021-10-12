The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BK opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

