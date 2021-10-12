The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,129 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $122,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

