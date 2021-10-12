The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,603,144 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $24.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
The Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
