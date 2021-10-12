The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,858.24

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,858.24 ($102.67) and traded as low as GBX 4,182 ($54.64). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,185 ($54.68), with a volume of 245,002 shares traded.

BKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,655.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,858.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 371 ($4.85) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 31,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, with a total value of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.