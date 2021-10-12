The ChampCoin Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $286,273.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.00500082 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.06 or 0.01021331 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

