The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 249,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

