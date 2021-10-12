The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $255,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.