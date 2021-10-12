The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.04% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $169,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

