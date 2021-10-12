The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.39. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.92. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

