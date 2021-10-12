The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of The Cooper Companies worth $331,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.29 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

