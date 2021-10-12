The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.88. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 43,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.96.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

