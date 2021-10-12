The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00295572 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

