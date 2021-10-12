The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$44.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$44.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.54 on Tuesday, hitting C$50.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$59.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$50.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,405 shares of company stock worth $7,240,882.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.