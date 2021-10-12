The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

CA opened at €15.57 ($18.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.23. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

