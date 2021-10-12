The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €30.50 ($35.88) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

