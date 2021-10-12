The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$56.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

