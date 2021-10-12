The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target to C$56.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.42. 559,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,773. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.09. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$25.38 and a one year high of C$50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.