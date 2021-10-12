The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.04. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $9.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $53.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.01 to $55.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $37.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.78 to $40.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $385.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.