The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €151.00 ($177.65) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

EPA AIR opened at €113.82 ($133.91) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.31.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

